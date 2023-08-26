M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average of $183.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $218.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

