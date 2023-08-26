4,022 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $124.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average is $180.04. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

