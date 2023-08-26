M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after buying an additional 99,609 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 526,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

