Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Trimmed by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

