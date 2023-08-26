M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,244 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $32.32 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.