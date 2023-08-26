M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,198 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

