Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $218.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.