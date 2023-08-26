Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,176.10 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,276.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,390.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

