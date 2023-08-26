M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 789.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after buying an additional 717,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CDW by 373.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 874,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,345,000 after buying an additional 689,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $123,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.66.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

