M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $717,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 85,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.