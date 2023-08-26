M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.66.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $311.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.66 and a 200 day moving average of $291.12.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

