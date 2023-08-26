M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 784 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,833,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after acquiring an additional 494,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after purchasing an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,103,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after buying an additional 291,788 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.4 %

AY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,271.43%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

