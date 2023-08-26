Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

