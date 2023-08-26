M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after buying an additional 3,403,617 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $757.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

