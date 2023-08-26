Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,289 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,072 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $144,657,000 after buying an additional 541,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.