M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Semtech worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Semtech by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,994,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,881,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,016,000 after purchasing an additional 654,172 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of SMTC opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -281.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

