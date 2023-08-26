The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,075 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.15 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

