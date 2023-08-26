M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 148 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after buying an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,414,472 shares of company stock valued at $275,878,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

