M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush reduced their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.59.

Shares of BIIB opened at $264.43 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

