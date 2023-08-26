M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $353.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.58.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. Pool’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

