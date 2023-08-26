M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $3,042.51 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,905.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,693.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

