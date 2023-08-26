M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.11 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 57,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $39.97 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

