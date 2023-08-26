HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,672 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

