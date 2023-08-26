13,721 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

