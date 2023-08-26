Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Get Our Latest Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.