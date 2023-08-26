Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,925 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in CBRE Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 110,783 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock valued at $275,878,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.