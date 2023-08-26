Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 828.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 368.1% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after buying an additional 262,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.0 %

PKG stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

