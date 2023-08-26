Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 415,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,028,000 after acquiring an additional 126,725 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 155,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.14.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

