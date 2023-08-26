Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,618 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 298.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.87 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

