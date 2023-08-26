Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 412.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 502,185 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $334.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.45 and its 200 day moving average is $321.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $249.35 and a one year high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

