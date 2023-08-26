Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,993 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $714.56 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.08.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $743.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

