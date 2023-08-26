C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2,107.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,119,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 229,779 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $119.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

