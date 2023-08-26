dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.29 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.29 million and $676.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00251270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017545 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,240,682 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00590479 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $893.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

