Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $51.06 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Credit Suisse Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.74.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

