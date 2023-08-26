10,358 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,447,000 after buying an additional 106,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,292,000 after buying an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $119.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.87. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

