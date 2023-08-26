The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 563.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

