Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.05 and a 200-day moving average of $205.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.