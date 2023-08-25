JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

