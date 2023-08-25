Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $503.64 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $524.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.25.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.