Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $203,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WSM opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $170.76. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

