JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

