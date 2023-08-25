Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Splunk Stock Performance
Splunk stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -341.91 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Splunk from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.26.
Read Our Latest Report on SPLK
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Splunk
- How to Invest in Esports
- 3 Mortgage Companies To Watch On Rising Home Sales
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Tailwinds That Will Soon Have Super Micro Computer At New Highs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.