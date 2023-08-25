Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -341.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,337,000 after buying an additional 80,045 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $160,720,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $83,922,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Splunk from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.26.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

