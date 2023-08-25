Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 192.4% annually over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $1,323,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,855,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $2,101,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,014,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.