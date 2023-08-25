Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COP opened at $114.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

