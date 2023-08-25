Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

