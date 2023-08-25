Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.