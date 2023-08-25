Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Trading Down 2.3 %

WDAY stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.45. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -218.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Workday by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.