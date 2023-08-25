Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $258.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $224.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.45. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $240.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

