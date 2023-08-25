Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

WDAY opened at $224.87 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $240.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

