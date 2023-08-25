Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $295.00 at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -218.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.45. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $479,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $77,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 54,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 5,011.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

